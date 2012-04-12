* Says Q1 rev down 10 pct

* Sees subdued capital goods spending

April 12 Electrical components maker XP Power said it expected 2012 revenue to remain flat due to subdued demand from capital equipment manufacturers.

The company, which makes power converters for industrial, technology and healthcare markets, announced a dividend of 10 pence per share for the first quarter. It paid 9 pence in the same period last year.

January-March revenue fell 10 percent from the year-ago quarter, dragged by weakness in the industrial sector.

The company said it had begun production of magnetic components at its new factory in Vietnam, and that the operation would break even by the end of the year.

XP Power said its in-house products accounted for 60 percent of revenue in the first quarter, compared with 57 percent in 2011.

Shares of the company, which lost about 5 percent since it announced its results in February, closed at 1026 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)