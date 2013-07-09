July 9 Electrical components maker XP Power Ltd
said first-half revenue rose 5 percent as an increase in
revenue from its medical business more than offset the broadly
challenging industrial and technology end markets.
The Singapore-based company said it expects gross margins in
the first half to exceed the year-ago period due to the combined
effects of improved factory loading and reduced start-up costs
from its new Vietnam facility.
The environment for capital goods spending remains
challenging, XP Power said in a statement, but added that orders
had increased 7 percent over the second half of last year.
XP Power raised its second-quarter dividend to 12 pence per
share, up from the 11 pence it paid a year earlier.
Shares in XP Power were up 4 percent at 1281 pence at 0724
GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have risen
about 22 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)