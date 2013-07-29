July 29 Electrical components maker XP Power Ltd
said first-half profit rose 8 percent as an increase in
revenue from its healthcare and industrial divsions offset the
broadly challenging technology market.
Pretax profit for the six months ending 30 June rose to 10.4
million pounds ($15.99 million) from 9.6 million pounds a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 5 percent to 49 million pounds. The company
said revenue from healthcare rose 14 percent to 14.5 million
pounds due to new program wins from larger accounts.
However, XP power said that the global capital goods markets
remain subdued and the company is yet to see any sign of
improvement in the outlook.