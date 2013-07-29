July 29 Electrical components maker XP Power Ltd said first-half profit rose 8 percent as an increase in revenue from its healthcare and industrial divsions offset the broadly challenging technology market.

Pretax profit for the six months ending 30 June rose to 10.4 million pounds ($15.99 million) from 9.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to 49 million pounds. The company said revenue from healthcare rose 14 percent to 14.5 million pounds due to new program wins from larger accounts.

However, XP power said that the global capital goods markets remain subdued and the company is yet to see any sign of improvement in the outlook.