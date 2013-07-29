July 29 XP Power Ltd : * -h1 revenue £49.0M versus £46.5M * H1 profit before tax £10.4M versus £9.6M * Interim dividend per share 23.0P versus 21.0P * New production facility in Vietnam breaking even from June 2013 * Global capital goods markets remain subdued * Yet to see any sign of improvement in outlook * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here