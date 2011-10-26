* Prize purse of $10 million
* 30-day contest to launch January 2013
Oct 26 A $10 million contest to see which
laboratory can accurately and economically sequence 100 human
genomes has been tweaked to focus on the genetics of people
over the age of 100.
The competition, now sponsored by drug benefit manager
Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N, is aimed at achieving a
"medical grade" standard for gene sequencing that could
ultimately be used to personalize medical treatment based on a
person's genetic makeup.
"All the technology that people are buying now gives
slightly different answers," said pioneer geneticist Craig
Venter. "That means by definition they are not good enough for
diagnostics."
While quality, speed and accuracy of the testing is
improving, the companies involved, including Applied
Biosystems, Illumina (ILMN.O) and Complete Genomics, all have
their own standards, he said.
"We are trying to help the field get to where it wants to
be," said Venter, who became the first individual to have their
genome sequenced in 2007. "We are working with the FDA (U.S.
Food and Drug Administration) to use this as an agreed upon
definition to take genomics to the next grade."
The process of selecting the 100 centenarians is now
underway.
The revised competition will measure laboratory teams on
accuracy, cost, speed and completeness of genome sequencing.
Teams will get the 100 genomes on Jan. 3, 2013, and the
competition will conclude on Feb. 3 of that year.
A $10 million prize purse will be given to the first team
that accurately sequences the whole genome of 100 subjects
within 30 days for $1,000 or less per genome, at an error rate
no greater than one per million base pairs.
"We believe this competition will be the impetus to truly
usher in the era of personalized medicine," said Venter.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)