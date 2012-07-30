July 30 Software maker Oracle Corp said it would buy privately held Xsigo Systems, a network virtualization software maker.

San Jose, California-based Xsigo's software helps customers save costs by allowing them to connect any server to any network.

The eight-year-old company, backed by Kleiner Perkins and Khosla Ventures, counts British Telecom Plc, eBay Inc and Verizon Communication Inc among its customers.

Oracle did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Earlier this month, Oracle bought software maker Skire Inc for an undisclosed amount. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)