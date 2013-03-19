SYDNEY, March 19 Mining giant Xstrata Plc
said Tuesday it will close its Brisbane office as part
of a restructuring of its coal business in Australia, and a
source with knowledge of the situation said 100 jobs would be
lost.
The closure of the office in the state of Queensland
reflects tough times in the Australian coal industry, with at
least 25 percent of the country's coal mines estimated to be
losing money.
Xstrata Coal, the world's biggest sea-borne exporter of
thermal coal, said it would fold its Queensland office into its
New South Wales office to create a new centre for Australian
operations.
The company did not say how much money it would save with
the move.
In September, the company cut around 600 jobs in Australia
to help cut costs as it battles sliding coal prices, high costs
and a strong Australian dollar.