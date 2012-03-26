SANTIAGO, March 26 Strong global copper demand
and difficulties in bringing new mines on line will keep the red
metal market tight, the head of Xstrata Copper, the world's
fourth-largest copper miner, told a Chilean paper's Monday
edition.
A stabilized situation in Europe, recovery in the United
States and very robust demand perspectives in key emerging
countries will bolster copper consumption, CEO Charlie Sartain
said. Lack of new deposits and high rates of interruptions in
existing ones will ensure a tight global supply of copper, said
the Xstrata executive.
"These factors should maintain the copper market tight in
the short-term future," Sartain told newspaper El Financiero.
"Emerging markets, especially China, will continue to be key
drivers of copper demand."
Xstrata, which has agreed to merge with trading
giant Glencore, aims to increase its copper output by
more than 50 percent to 1.5 million tonnes per year by the end
of 2014.
Sartain said in December demand was holding up despite a
"slight" softening in top metals consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose on Monday as sentiment towards risky assets picked up in
the wider markets, and as investors awaited data on U.S. home
sales, though gains were capped by concern over lackluster
demand growth in top consumer China.
The global market for refined copper was in a 358,000
tonnes deficit in 2011, in line with the same period of 2010,
the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said earlier this
month.
(Writing By Alexandra Ulmer)