JOHANNESBURG Oct 20 Global miner Xstrata said on Thursday it had suspended operations at one shaft of its Mototolo platinum mine in South Africa after a fatality.

The mine is run as a joint venture with Anglo American Platinum .

"A final presentation, which includes corrective actions, has been made to the Department of Mineral Resources by mine management and a decision to resume operations is anticipated shortly," spokesman Songezo Zibi said in an emailed statement.

Thousands of workers across Xstrata's South African operations have been on strike since Sunday over an employee share ownership programme, disrupting production of coal and alloys.

Deliveries to customers have not been affected so far. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)