Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
April 22 FTSE: * Ftse - Xstrata (UK) merger with Glencore International UK): scheme of
arrangement treatment in ftse indices * Ftse - Friday 3 may 2013 Xstrata will be deleted and all index changes as
detailed in the 30 April 2013 notice become effective
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).