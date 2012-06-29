* Hedge funds buy Xstrata shares, sell Glencore
LONDON, June 29 Hedge funds are betting
commodities trader Glencore will raise its bid for Xstrata and
win over disgruntled shareholder Qatar, hoping to turn a tidy
profit from the belief chief Ivan Glasenberg won't flinch in his
efforts to buy the mining group.
Funds are staying long in shares of miner Xstrata in
spite of the fact Qatar, which owns around 11 percent of the
miner, shocked markets this week with a late demand for better
terms, forcing both firms to push back the timing of the deal.
The proposed $26 billion merger, welcomed by a hedge fund
community starved of the complex, all-share deals they thrive
on, has often frustrated funds unwilling to try and outsmart
Glencore chief exexutive Glasenberg. Others have been
put off because the cost of hedging out their positions is
prohibitively expensive.
But the surprise move by Qatar Holding has thrown the deal
into disarray, leaving everyone guessing about Glencore's next
move and handing hedge funds a window of opportunity.
"Apart from this latest twist it's all been playing out
according to the script ... Now it's got a lot more interesting.
In terms of what you can make versus what you can lose, it's a
great relationship," one London-based hedge fund manager betting
on a fresh offer said, asking not to be named.
Several hedge funds and analysts reckon a ratio of around 3
new Glencore shares for every Xstrata share, a rise from the
current offer of 2.8 but below Qatar's demand for 3.25, will be
enough to win over the Middle East investor.
If Glencore successfully buys Xstrata at a ratio of 3.1,
this would hand hedge funds an annualised gain of around 20
percent - a big payout for these so-called merger arbitrage
funds, which make money by betting on the outcome of M&A deals.
Glencore and Xstrata stock has traded at a ratio of around
2.6 this week, implying markets were not expecting better terms.
Typically, "merger arbs" hedge out a long position in the target
firm by short-selling shares in the acquirer.
Short-selling means betting on a lower price by borrowing
shares you don't own and then selling them in the market, with
the aim of buying them back later at a cheaper price.
"It's good news," said Catherine Berjal, CEO and CIO of
Paris-based hedge fund firm CIAM, which had already been betting
on the deal. "We took the position because we expected a bump
(up). We are pretty sure Glencore needs Xstrata for financial
reasons.
"When Glasenberg said that if Qatar doesn't change its mind
then he will leave, I don't think he will. I don't think you can
have 3.25 but I think you can have 3.1. I think he's playing
hardball."
NO RAW MATERIAL
A slump in European merger and acquisition dealflow this
year has frustrated merger arbitrage hedge funds. The average
event-driven fund is up 2.53 percent to mid-June this year,
according to data from Hedge Fund Research.
While this is more than the average hedge fund's 1.86
percent gain, many European-focused managers have fared worse.
The possible Glencore Xstrata tie-up has proved tough for
many funds to trade, however.
In order to protect their downside if Glencore walks away -
which could send their Xstrata shares hurtling lower - funds
short the shares of the commodities trading giant.
This is because Glencore shares could also fall if the deal
collapses, protecting them from losses on their Xstrata stock.
But this hedge has proved difficult because of the high cost
of borrowing Glencore shares - which managers said varies from 7
to 10 percent per annum, much more than the 2 to 8 percent
typically charged - eating into their returns.
The limited availability of shares also poses a challenge,
although Glencore's free float rose to over 50 percent in May
after lock-ups on a big chunk of employees' shares expired.
"I would love to get tons more borrow but it's just not
there. So you have to wait until some trickles into the market.
It's really hard to play because the raw material you need to
put on the spread is just not available," the London-based fund
manager said.
Amit Shabi, partner at Paris-based Bernheim, Dreyfus & Co,
told Reuters his fund had reversed the typical merger arbitrage
bet by shorting Xstrata and buying Glencore shares, but had sold
the position a few weeks ago when the deal spread widened.
He said he is considering buying Xstrata and shorting
Glencore, but has not put on the bet because finding Glencore
shares to borrow is "almost impossible", while the cost makes
the trade unattractive.
"We're checking the cost of borrowing every day," he said.
If it falls to around 4 percent then he would make the trade.
According to figures from Markit, while less than 6.5
percent of Glencore shares are out on loan, this is more than 70
percent of the total number of shares that can be borrowed.
One special situations adviser estimated hedge funds own
less than 5 percent of the Xstrata stock, showing that the size
of hedge fund bets remains limited despite potential returns.
Even those who concede that the potential for a higher offer
now makes the bet more appealing warn that speculating on
whether a revised remuneration package for Xstrata bosses will
now be enough to win over shareholders is a risky strategy.
"Unless you believe there's a bump you're not making a lot
of money ... But I'm not getting involved because I don't think
the risk-return stacks up and because I can't have a view on
this management package," said one manager.
