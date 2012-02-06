Feb 6 Shareholders in global miner Xstrata Plc are set to receive 2.8 shares in commodities trader Glencore International for each Xstrata share, under the terms of their $88 billion proposed merger, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The terms of the all-share deal, likely to be unveiled on Tuesday, would represent an 8 percent premium to Xstrata's share price before news of the merger talks surfaced last week, the newspaper said in its unsourced report.

(Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)