* Price talks seen at least weeks away - sources
* Shares currently trading close to deal ratio
* Glencore short-selling at record levels
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Feb 16 Shareholders in global
miner Xstrata want suitor Glencore to boost its
all-share offer, and over a week after the tie-up was announced,
investors appear to be pricing in a modest sweetener.
Glencore made its long-awaited bid last week, unveiling a
potentially record deal both sides believe will create a mining
and trading powerhouse, and offering 2.8 of its shares for every
1 Xstrata share in issue.
The offer for the 66 percent of Xstrata Glencore does not
already own is worth roughly $36 billion at current levels.
Even though few dispute the rationale for a combination, the
headlines were almost immediately grabbed by big Xstrata
shareholders wanting more.
Xstrata shares are currently trading roughly in line with
the ratio proposed.
The time value of money - a convention that says money held
now has a higher value than money promised in the future - along
with the drop in Glencore's own price to below levels prevailing
before the offer was made, both point to some hopes of a
sweetener.
"The number that is being touted is 3.0 and that seems a
reasonable number," analyst Nik Stanojevic at Brewin Dolphin
said. "The fact that it has got to 2.8 tells me the market is
expecting something slightly higher."
But there is a marathon ahead. Glencore itself is not due to
report full results until March 5, and a circular detailing the
offer is not set to be posted the following month. A vote would
come weeks after that.
Any serious negotiations to boost the price are weeks or
even months away, several sources involved in the deal said.
"People need to get the circular document, they will
continue to do their analysis between now and then," one of the
sources said. "It will be March or April before there is a
period of active discussions."
But after a jump on the day the deal was first announced,
Xstrata's shares are up less than 7 percent from their
undisturbed levels, indicating there is little expectation of a
white knight -- and giving Glencore time.
"We are months away... God knows what happens to macro
environment or even copper price by then. If copper halves
between now and then Xstrata could halve," said one London-based
hedge fund manager.
"There is a hell of a lot of water to go under the bridge
before Glencore needs to engage in any pricing discussion."
LITTLE OVERLAP
In the meantime, with little overlap among shareholders in
the two companies -- unlike the 2001 merger between BHP and
Billiton -- there is little to hold Xstrata's investors back
from asking for more.
According to RBC analysts, some 22 percent of
Xstrata shares are held by top 100 investment institutions which
do not hold any Glencore stock. A further 26.7 is held by
smaller shareholders, the vast majority of whom also hold only
Xstrata.
This is in part because of Glencore's limited free float,
and it means these shareholders at least do not care about the
negative implications for Glencore of a higher offer for
Xstrata.
The level of dissent could be crucial. Glencore cannot vote
its own 34 percent of Xstrata for the deal, and the bid requires
75 percent acceptance among the remaining 66 percent, so only
16.5 percent of the total shares are needed to torpedo it.
GROUNDSWELL?
Standard Life, a top 10 shareholder which has already said
it does not back the current deal, said on Wednesday it felt
there was a "groundswell" of opinion building against the
current ratio which they say does not reflect growth potential.
"I think we do have a strong voice. I think we ought to be
listened to and I think we will be listened to," Euan Stirling,
investment director for UK equities, told BBC radio.
Hedge funds are certainly hoping he is right.
There is record short-selling interest in Glencore, with
roughly three-quarters of the shares available out on loan -- a
high level even for Glencore -- as they bet the trader will be
pushed to raise its offer and squeeze out more value.
In Xstrata, meanwhile, institutional exposure has dropped,
with stock in institutional lending programmes down to 375
million from 575 million shares between Feb. 1 and Feb. 14, data
from Data Explorers showed. The price, however, has not dropped
accordingly, meaning others are piling in instead -- again,
potentially betting on an improved offer.
If sweetened, the sources and analysts say Glencore would
have to bump the ratio from 2.8 to at least 3 or above.
"Based on this assessment and weighing synergies and
respective benefits, we find that under the current proposal too
much value would be transferred to Glencore, including control
of the merged entity, at no premium," Exane BNP analysts said in
a note this week.
"This does not look like a proposition that Xstrata
shareholders can vote for. This looks like an opening bid."
($1 = 0.6382 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Victoria Howley; Editing by Andrew
Callus)