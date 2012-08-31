LONDON Aug 31 Activist fund Knight Vinke, a top
shareholder in Xstrata, said on Friday it would push for
a shake-up of the miner's management if a proposed $31 billion
bid from commodities trader Glencore collapses at a
vote next week.
Knight Vinke - which owns 0.5 percent of Xstrata according
to Reuters data, placing it among the 20 largest institutional
investors, excluding Glencore - also confirmed it would vote
against the all-share bid unless terms are "materially
improved".
"If the board of Glencore is unwilling to pay for acquiring
the control it seeks, we would support Xstrata's continuing
independence as a fundamentally strong and successful business,"
it said in a brief statement.
"In addition, should the transaction fail to be approved, we
intend to consult with other shareholders regarding the
composition of the Xstrata board so as to make it more
independent and robust."