LONDON Aug 31 Activist fund Knight Vinke, a top shareholder in Xstrata, said on Friday it would push for a shake-up of the miner's management if a proposed $31 billion bid from commodities trader Glencore collapses at a vote next week.

Knight Vinke - which owns 0.5 percent of Xstrata according to Reuters data, placing it among the 20 largest institutional investors, excluding Glencore - also confirmed it would vote against the all-share bid unless terms are "materially improved".

"If the board of Glencore is unwilling to pay for acquiring the control it seeks, we would support Xstrata's continuing independence as a fundamentally strong and successful business," it said in a brief statement.

"In addition, should the transaction fail to be approved, we intend to consult with other shareholders regarding the composition of the Xstrata board so as to make it more independent and robust."