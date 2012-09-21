BRIEF-Superior Plus to acquire Gibson Energy's industrial propane business
* Superior Plus Corp to acquire Gibson Energy's industrial propane business, enhancing and expanding the energy distribution platform
LONDON, Sept 21 Britain's takeover regulator has granted global miner Xstrata and trading house Glencore an extra week to allow Xstrata to further consider its response to a $36 billion revised bid from Glencore.
Xstrata now has until Oct. 1 to say whether or not it will recommend Glencore's offer to shareholders.
Glencore, Xstrata's biggest shareholder, raised its offer for the company earlier in September in a last-ditch attempt to rescue the deal after Xstrata's second-biggest investor Qatar Holding demanded improved terms in June.
* Gibsons enters agreement to divest its industrial propane business for $412 million
* Sanchez Energy Corporation provides update to the previously announced comanche acquisition