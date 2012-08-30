LONDON Aug 30 Qatar Holding, the second-largest investor in Xstrata, warned on Thursday it was "determined" to vote against rival investor Glencore's current $30 billion all-share offer for the miner.

In only its second public statement since the deal was announced and its first since it voiced opposition in June, 12-percent shareholder Qatar left the door open for a deal by saying it backed the tie-up in principle. But it reiterated it would vote against the offer unless the terms were improved.

"Although it continues to support the principle of a combination of Glencore with Xstrata, (Qatar) has determined that it will not support the proposed merger terms of 2.8 new Glencore shares for every one existing Xstrata share," it said.

"Accordingly, (Qatar) will vote its entire shareholding in Xstrata against the proposed scheme and merger terms at the Scheme Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of Xstrata to be held on 7th September, 2012."