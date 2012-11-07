(Updates with positions of other proxy advisors)
LONDON Nov 7 One of Britain's leading
shareholder advisory groups on Wednesday urged Xstrata
investors to reject a $33 billion takeover plan by commodities
trader Glencore.
Advisory body Pirc said it was concerned over the level of
due diligence carried out on Glencore given the complexity of
its business and insufficient independent board representation
at Xstrata.
Under a complex structure, Xstrata investors will be able to
vote on the merger at the miner's extraordinary general meeting
on Nov. 20 as well as on a lavish multi-million pound plan to
retain managers.
Even a rejection of the retention package would not endanger
the merger.
Pirc said in a statement that excluding the chairman, only
three Xstrata board directors are considered to be independent
according to Pirc's own guidelines.
"This raises concerns about the objectivity with which the
decision behind the deal was taken by the Xstrata-claimed
independent directors," it added.
Pirc said there were also concerns over a possible executive
influence on the decision "due to the rather lucrative package
involved should the deal be approved and realised".
In September, the commodities trader bowed to investor
pressure and raised its bid to 3.05 new shares for every Xstrata
share from an earlier ratio of 2.8.
ISS, the shareholder advisory firm closely followed by U.S.
institutional investors, initially advised shareholders to vote
against the tie-up.
It has since recommended that investors support the merger
and reject the remuneration proposals, following the adjustment
of the share ratio in favour of Xstrata shareholders.
The Association of British Insurers last week issued an
'amber-top' notice to its investors, which also recommended a
vote in support of the merger and a rejection of the pay terms.
(Reporting By Raji Menon; Editing by Mike Nesbit)