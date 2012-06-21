SYDNEY, June 20 Global miner Xstrata Plc
is reviewing several projects in its portfolio, including the
Frieda River project, an undeveloped copper mine in Papua New
Guinea, its Frieda River partner Highlands Pacific said
on Thursday.
Like other major miners under pressure to conserve capital
amid uncertainty over global growth, rising costs and falling
commodity prices, Xstrata has flagged it may slow down project
spending.
"Recently Xstrata Copper has advised that it has commenced a
market evaluation of a number of the projects in its portfolio,
including Frieda River," Australia-listed Highlands Pacific said
in a statement.
It said Xstrata, which holds 81.8 percent of the Frieda
River project, had confirmed it was committed to completing a
feasibility study by December this year.
An Xstrata spokeswoman said the company expected to make an
announcement on Frieda River "in the not to distant future".
Xstrata is the world's no. 4 copper producer but has said it
wants to take the top spot, unseating Chile's Codelco, BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto over the next three
years.
Charlie Sartain, Xstrata's copper division head, said last
month a $7 billion capital expenditure programme to beef up
copper mining, mainly in South America and Australia, was
proceeding.
Since then, a decline in copper prices that began in
January has accelerated, with the London 3-month contract
fetching $7,545 a tonne, or $3.42 a pound, down from
levels above $8,650 a tonne at the start of the year.
Xstrata already has projects under construction that are
designed to boost its copper output by more than 50 percent to
1.5 million tonnes a year over the next three years.
Frieda River has an estimated resource of 12 million tonnes
of copper and 18.5 million ounces of gold, and could produce
246,000 tonnes of copper a year, according to a pre-feasibility
study in 2010.
Highlands Pacific said it hoped to seal an agreement in the
next two days to sell a cornerstone stake in the company to PNG
Sustainable Development Program Ltd (PNGSDP), a large investment
company with strong ties in Papua New Guinea, which could assist
in future developments.
PNGSDP is the majority shareholder in Ok Tedi Mining Ltd,
operator of the Ok Tedi copper mine, once owned by BHP Billiton.
Highlands Pacific shares were on a trading halt pending the
outcome of talks with its potential PNG backer.
(Reporting by James Regan and Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard
Pullin)