* Frieda River project stake could be worth more than $2 bln
* Project cost estimate at $5.3 bln could fall with gas
supply
* Chinese companies may eye Xstrata stake -analyst
(Recasts, adds Xstrata, analyst comments, project details)
By James Regan and Sonali Paul
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, June 21 Global miner Xstrata
Plc has put up for sale a stake in the Frieda River
copper project in Papua New Guinea, potentially worth more than
$2 billion, as part of a review of its development projects
worldwide.
Like other major miners under pressure to conserve capital
amid uncertainty over global growth, rising costs and falling
commodity prices, world no.4 copper producer Xstrata has flagged
it may slow down project spending.
Xstrata has not yet decided whether to sell all or part of
its 81.8 percent stake in Frieda River, an Xstrata spokeswoman
said.
"As part of this process we are assessing the interest of
other investors in the Frieda River Project in Papua New
Guinea," the spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.
Merrill Lynch is advising Xstrata on the potential sale.
A critical concern for any buyer would be the cost of the
Frieda River project, last estimated at $5.3 billion.
That cost could fall if it secures natural gas for its power
supply, a key factor in a delayed feasibility study that Xstrata
has committed to deliver to its partner, Australian-listed
Highlands Pacific, in December.
Chinese companies, possibly including Metallurgical Corp of
China (MCC), could be interested in Xstrata's stake,
analysts at broker Euroz have said. MCC is Highlands Pacific's
partner on the Ramu nickel project in PNG.
Three analysts on average value Highlands Pacific's 18.2
percent stake in Frieda River at A$477 million ($486 million),
which would imply Xstrata's 81.8 percent stake may be worth
about $2.15 billion.
Xstrata has said it wants to become the world's top copper
producer, unseating Chile's Codelco, BHP Billiton and
Rio Tinto over the next three years.
Charlie Sartain, Xstrata's copper division head, said last
month a $7 billion capital expenditure programme was under way
to beef up copper mining, mainly in South America and Australia.
Since then, a decline in copper prices that began in
January has accelerated, with the London 3-month contract
fetching $7,545 a tonne, or $3.42 a pound, down from
levels above $8,650 a tonne at the start of the year.
Xstrata already has projects under construction designed to
boost its copper output by more than 60 percent to 1.5 million
tonnes a year over the next three years, including its
Antapaccay project in Peru, due to start producing in the second
half of this year.
The company's attempt to sell the Frieda River stake
suggests it may prefer to back the Tampakan copper and gold
project in the Philippines, which it is looking to develop with
Indophil Resources.
Frieda River has an estimated resource of 12 million tonnes
of copper and 18.5 million ounces of gold, and could produce
246,000 tonnes of copper a year, according to a pre-feasibility
study in 2010.
Highlands Pacific said on Thursday it hoped to seal an
agreement in the next two days to sell a cornerstone stake in
the company to PNG Sustainable Development Program Ltd (PNGSDP),
a large investment company with strong ties in Papua New Guinea,
which could assist in future development.
PNGSDP is the majority shareholder in Ok Tedi Mining Ltd,
operator of the Ok Tedi copper mine, once owned by BHP Billiton.
Highlands Pacific shares were on a trading halt pending the
outcome of talks with its potential PNG backer.
Indophil's shares rose 4.5 percent to A$0.35, bucking a 1.5
percent slide in the metals and mining index.
($1=0.9815 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan and Sonali Paul; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)