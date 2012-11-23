Nov 23 Miner Xstrata has completed construction of the first production line of the smelter at its Koniambo ferronickel project in New Caledonia and expects the first metal to be produced from the site in January 2013.

Xstrata, which is being acquired by commodities trader Glencore, said it would ramp up to an annual production run rate of 60,000 tonnes of nickel within two years at the project.

The second production line is forecast to be completed in the second quarter of 2013.