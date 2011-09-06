JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Tuesday it had referred its dispute with coal producer Xstrata over an employee share ownership programme to arbitration and may strike if the talks fail.

"The NUM and Solidarity (trade union) have agreed to take the matter to (arbitration), paving the way for a possible massive strike action against the company," Eddie Majadibodu, NUM 's Chief Negotiator at Xstrata, said in a statement.

The unions are opposing the company's stand that employees should benefit from the share ownership programme according to their grades. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)