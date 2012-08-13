LONDON Aug 13 Qatar, the second-largest
shareholder in takeover target Xstrata, has again lifted
its stake in its standoff with suitor Glencore,
bringing its holding to 11.5 percent.
Qatar Holding bought shares consistently after commodities
trader Glencore's $26 billion all-share bid for Xstrata was
announced in February, lifting its stake from 3 percent to
almost 11 percent, but the buying stopped after the sovereign
wealth fund's surprise announcement in June that it was
demanding improved terms to support the deal.
It resumed buying in late July and has since upped its stake
incrementally, buying shares on Friday to raise its stake to
11.456 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
Glencore, which already owns 34 percent of Xstrata, is
offering 2.8 new shares for every Xstrata share held to secure a
tie-up it hopes will create a mining and trading powerhouse.
Qatar said last month it was demanding a ratio of 3.25.
The two are currently locked in talks with a thaw on either
side not expected until much closer to the date on which
shareholders will be called to vote on the deal - Sept. 7.