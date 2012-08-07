LONDON Aug 7 Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata,
in the throes of a $26 billion takeover bid, posted a
smaller-than-expected drop in profit despite the impact of
weaker prices and reduced copper production, and announced plans
to cut spending for the year.
Xstrata's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) for the first six months of 2012 totalled
just over $4 billion. That compares with $5.8 billion a year ago
and a consensus of analyst forecasts of $3.87 billion.
Its operating profit for the first six months of the year
dropped 42 percent to $2.45 billion.
Xstrata, one of the world's largest producers of thermal
coal and copper, agreed earlier this year to be taken over by
commodities trader Glencore, its largest shareholder.
But the deal hit trouble in June after the miner's
second-largest shareholder, Qatar Holdings, demanded an improved
offer.
Xstrata's results had been keenly anticipated for signs of
worsening profitability or a deteriorating outlook that could
strengthen Glencore's case for keeping the offer as it is - 2.8
new shares for every share.
The miner, which cut real unit costs by $105 million, said
it had reduced its planned spending for 2012 by $1 billion, with
$400 million of that deferred into next year.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Sinead Cruise)