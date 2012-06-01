LONDON, June 1 Top 10 Xstrata
shareholders Standard Life Investments and Fidelity Worldwide
Investment have lashed out at the miner's plans to pay a $46
million 'golden handcuff' to its CEO, sparking a new battle with
investors and threatening its big-ticket takeover by Glencore
.
Mick Davis is slated to receive a three-year retention deal
worth almost 30 million pounds if Xstrata's $30 billion takeover
by the commodities trader proceeds.
"The proposed remuneration payments ... and the excessive
retention payments to ensure the commitment of a management team
who are supposedly supportive of the deal, all without any
requirement in terms of performance conditions to deliver
anything for shareholders, is unacceptable and depressing,"
David Cumming, SLI's Head of Equities said.
"This document makes supporting Glencore's already
inadequate offer for Xstrata even less palatable. Consequently
we still believe it should be opposed," he added.
Fellow top investor Fidelity echoed SLI's negative standpoint
on the deal.
"The terms of the pay arrangements associated with the
merger of Glencore and Xstrata are provocative and insensitive
given the current climate," Dominic Rossi, Global CIO Equities,
Fidelity Worldwide Investment, said.
"In effect the interests of management have been placed
ahead of those of shareholders."
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise)