LONDON, Feb 15 Xstrata is asking
its banks to allow $6 billion of existing syndicated loans to
stay in place as it waits for approval of its $90 billion merger
with Glencore, people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
Banks are expected to agree to waive change of control
provisions which would have been triggered when Xstrata's merger
with Glencore completed and could have prompted a loan
refinancing, banking sources said.
The waiver will allow Xstrata to wait until the merger is
completed before consolidating its jumbo loan along with
billions of Glencore loans into a massive new syndicated loan
and bond financing, they added.
Xstrata and Glencore are some of the biggest borrowers in
the syndicated loan market and the waiver is expected to be
agreed as a formality by banks eager to lend to one of the
world's largest companies.
Xstrata declined to comment.
Xstrata's $6 billion loan will also act as a backstop
facility to show that the company has enough working capital and
liquidity for the next 18 months, a banker close to the deal
said.
"The waiver will allow Xstrata to use that money. The
revolving credit needed to be backstopped to allow the
accountants to issue a working capital statement," he added.
Glencore has also lined up a similar $6 billion backstop
loan via financial advisors Citigroup and Morgan Stanley to show
that it has sufficient working capital, bankers said
Xstrata's senior management have already called its banks to
offer a fee to agree the waiver by February 23rd, they added.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are acting as financial advisers
for Xstrata on its merger with Glencore, which is expected to
get the green light despite recent opposition from shareholders.
LUCRATIVE LOAN
The new multibillion loan for the combined company is a
lucrative piece of business that will confer relationship kudos
and give access to significant ancillary business with the
mining and commodities trading giant.
Despite their enthusiasm to lend, banks are keen to reduce
their exposure to the combined company, which has previously
been reliant on bank loans and is also expected to refinance
some of its debt in the bond market.
Banks which have lent up to $1 billion to both companies are
keen to reduce their overall exposure to avoid blowing through
lending limits for individual companies, sectors, countries and
ratings.
"This is the final piece in the jigsaw," a senior loan
syndicator said.
"Lenders won't stand in the way of the merger but when
Xstrata and Glencore are combined, it's understood that they
will refinance their loans as they have more than they need.
This will help banks' exposure," he added.
