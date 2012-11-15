* Xstrata pledges support for $800m rights issue

* Lonmin says has also received wider shareholder backing

LONDON Nov 15 Xstrata, the biggest shareholder in Lonmin , said on Thursday that it will support an $800 million rights issue by the platinum producer.

Xstrata, which owns a 25 percent stake in Lonmin, also said that it will seek to change Lonmin's management and ask the company to come up with a new strategy following completion of the rights issue.

Lonmin needs to raise the cash to help repair its balance sheet and fund a recovery. The company has been at the centre of a wave of strikes in South Africa and said earlier this month that it slid to a $698 million full-year loss.

Lonmin welcomed the support from Xstrata, which is itself in the process of being acquired by commodities trader Glencore , and said on Thursday it had also received wider backing from other shareholders.

It said at 1500 GMT, prior to Xstrata's announcement, 86 percent of the proxy voting instructions received were in favour of the resolution to approve the rights issue to be proposed at a general meeting at 0930 GMT on Monday.

Lonmin, which already had one of the most stretched balance sheets in the sector, was hit in September by strikes at its flagship Marikana mine which saw some of the worst violence in South Africa since the end of apartheid and left 46 people dead.

The six weeks of strikes cost Lonmin $159 million and 110,000 lost ounces of platinum, forcing the group to tap shareholders.