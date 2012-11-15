LONDON Nov 15 Xstrata, the biggest shareholder in Lonmin , said on Thursday that it will support a $800 million rights issue by the platinum producer.

Xstrata, which owns a 25 percent stake in Lonmin, also said that it will seek to change Lonmin's management and ask the company to come up with a new strategy following completion of the rights issue.

Lonmin needs to raise the cash to help repair its balance sheet. The company has been at the centre of a wave of strikes in South Africa and said earlier this month that it slid to a $698 million full-year loss.

Xstrata is itself in the process of being acquired by commodities trader Glencore.