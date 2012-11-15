UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
LONDON Nov 15 Xstrata, the biggest shareholder in Lonmin , said on Thursday that it will support a $800 million rights issue by the platinum producer.
Xstrata, which owns a 25 percent stake in Lonmin, also said that it will seek to change Lonmin's management and ask the company to come up with a new strategy following completion of the rights issue.
Lonmin needs to raise the cash to help repair its balance sheet. The company has been at the centre of a wave of strikes in South Africa and said earlier this month that it slid to a $698 million full-year loss.
Xstrata is itself in the process of being acquired by commodities trader Glencore.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.