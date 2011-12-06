LONDON Dec 6 Global miner Xstrata said on Tuesday it still saw value in its investment in Lonmin , despite a significant underperformance in the platinum producer's share price against the sector this year.

Xstrata owns almost 25 percent of Lonmin, after a 2008 cash bid was derailed by the financial crisis.

"It is not earning a return commensurate with what the cash should earn," Xstrata Chief Executive Mick Davis told analysts.

"We still believe Lonmin represents a significant amount of value, we just don't know at the moment how to capture that value. When we work that out we will let you know." (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by David Jones)