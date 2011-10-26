JOHANNESBURG Oct 26 Global miner Xstrata said on Wednesday it had reopened a shaft of its Mototolo platinum mine in South Africa which was shut following a fatality last week.

The mine is run as a joint venture with Anglo American Platinum .

"The Section 54 was unconditionally lifted on Monday after a detailed presentation was done to the DMR (department of mineral resources). The shaft is now back to full production," spokesman Songezo Zibi said.

Section 54 of South Africa's Mine Health and Safety Act allows inspectors to halt operations at a mine pending measures to ensure safety. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)