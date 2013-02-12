LONDON Feb 12 Xstrata PLC : * Says total mined copper production of 747,000 tonnes was 16 percent lower

compared to 2011 * Says collahuasi production levels to be restored to around 400,000 tonnes of

copper per annum (on 100 percent basis) in 2013 * Says total consolidated coal production reached a record 90.4 million tonnes,

7 percent higher than in 2011 * Says production from South African thermal coal operations was 18.7 million

tonnes in 2012, up 16 percent on previous year * Says thermal coal production from our Australian operations totalled 53.2

million tonnes, an increase of 7 percent from 2011 * Says total nickel production was a record 106,873 tonnes in 2012 * Says total zinc metal production 734,370 tonnes versus 737,758 tonnes year

ago