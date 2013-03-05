LONDON, March 5 Xstrata PLC : * Says 2012 attributable profit excluding exceptional items $3.65 billion

versus $5.79 billion year ago (consensus: $3.3 billion) * Says attributable profit $1.18 billion versus $5.7 billion year ago * Says operating profit $4.79 billion, down 43 percent * Says dividends per share 45.5 cents versus 40 cents * Says sees marginally improved environment for commodity demand in 2013 * Says $176 million of cost savings in 2012 through cost efficiency

initiatives, increased volumes in coal, zinc * Says exceptional items total $2.6 billion including impairments on brunswick

zinc mine, Australian nickel, platinum