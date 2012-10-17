UPDATE 3-StanChart shares fall as it withholds dividend but lifts bonuses
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
LONDON Oct 17 Xstrata PLC : * Says Q3 copper production 187,800 tonnes, 16% lower than the corresponding
period of 2011 * Says total Q3 consolidated coal production was 24 million tonnes versus 23.6
million tonnes a year ago * Says Q3 total nickel production flat on year ago, output for first 9 months
of the year increased by 2% to 79,474 tonnes * Says Q3 zinc metal production 181,992 tonnes versus 184,220 tonnes year ago * Coal settled annual thermal coal contracts from October with Japanese
customers at approximately $97 per tonne * Koniambo ferronickel project in new caledonia on track to start up line 1 by
end October, deliver first ore to furnace in Q4 * Coal has initiated a planned restructuring of its business in Australia,
cutting 600 contractor and permanent positions
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for 175 million rand ($14 million).