JOHANNESBURG Oct 17 The South African operations of global miner Xstrata were disrupted on Monday after hundreds of workers joined a walk-out in protest over an employee share ownership programme, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said.

Xstrata spokesman Songezo Zibi said the full impact of the strike on its coal and alloys operations in the country was yet to be determined.

The NUM said last week it wanted employees to be compensated equally under a proposed share ownership programme, regardless of rank, while the company's plan compensates employees based on their level.

Around 5,180 workers or 43 percent of Xstrata's total workforce in South Africa are members of the NUM.

The union said it expected all of the workers to participate in the strike, although numbers were still being counted. Spokesman Lesiba Seshoka said other unions, who represent additional workers at Xstrata, may also join the strike.

"The strike is extensive and full-blown, but we are still waiting for confirmation of how many operations are affected," Seshoka said.

He also said the union expected the company to respond to its demands later on Monday, although no formal meetings had been scheduled.

The company employs just under 12,100 workers in South Africa, and three-quarters of them belong to unions.

Xstrata shares were down 0.8 percent in London at 1316 GMT, compared with a 0.2 percent gain in the FTSE 100 index.

Companies with operations in South Africa set up employee share programmes in a bid to increase worker ownership, and particularly black ownership.

South Africa's black economic empowerment drive is aimed at rectifying the ownership and income disparities of white apartheid rule. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Jane Baird)