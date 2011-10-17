JOHANNESBURG Oct 17 The South African
operations of global miner Xstrata were disrupted on
Monday after hundreds of workers joined a walk-out in protest
over an employee share ownership programme, the National Union
of Mineworkers (NUM) said.
Xstrata spokesman Songezo Zibi said the full impact of the
strike on its coal and alloys operations in the country was yet
to be determined.
The NUM said last week it wanted employees to be compensated
equally under a proposed share ownership programme, regardless
of rank, while the company's plan compensates employees based on
their level.
Around 5,180 workers or 43 percent of Xstrata's total
workforce in South Africa are members of the NUM.
The union said it expected all of the workers to participate
in the strike, although numbers were still being counted.
Spokesman Lesiba Seshoka said other unions, who represent
additional workers at Xstrata, may also join the strike.
"The strike is extensive and full-blown, but we are still
waiting for confirmation of how many operations are affected,"
Seshoka said.
He also said the union expected the company to respond to
its demands later on Monday, although no formal meetings had
been scheduled.
The company employs just under 12,100 workers in South
Africa, and three-quarters of them belong to unions.
Xstrata shares were down 0.8 percent in London at 1316 GMT,
compared with a 0.2 percent gain in the FTSE 100 index.
Companies with operations in South Africa set up employee
share programmes in a bid to increase worker ownership, and
particularly black ownership.
South Africa's black economic empowerment drive is aimed at
rectifying the ownership and income disparities of white
apartheid rule.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Jane Baird)