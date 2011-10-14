JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Monday will start a strike at
Xstrata's operations across the country after a dispute
over an employee share ownership programme, the union said.
NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka said on Friday the union wants
the company to pay equal dividends to all employees under the
programme.
"We served (the company) notice to strike yesterday. The
strike will affect all their diversified operations, Xstrata
coal, Xstrata alloys," Seshoka said.
Companies with operations in South Africa set up employee
share programmes in a bid to increase worker and, in particular,
black ownership.
South Africa's black economic empowerment drive is aimed at
rectifying the ownership and income disparities of white
apartheid rule.
