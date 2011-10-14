JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Monday will start a strike at Xstrata's operations across the country after a dispute over an employee share ownership programme, the union said.

NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka said on Friday the union wants the company to pay equal dividends to all employees under the programme.

"We served (the company) notice to strike yesterday. The strike will affect all their diversified operations, Xstrata coal, Xstrata alloys," Seshoka said.

Companies with operations in South Africa set up employee share programmes in a bid to increase worker and, in particular, black ownership.

South Africa's black economic empowerment drive is aimed at rectifying the ownership and income disparities of white apartheid rule. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Richard Borsuk)