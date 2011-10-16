JOHANNESBURG Oct 16 South African miners will go on strike at Xstrata Plc later on Sunday over an employee share ownership programme, a union spokesman said.

"It begins at 1800 (1600 GMT) this evening," Lesiba Seshoka, a spokesman for the National Union of Mineworkers, said in a text message to Reuters.

The strike will affect all of the diversified miner's South African operations, Seshoka said.

The union wants employees to be compensated equally under the share ownership programme, regardless of rank, while the company's plan compensates employees based on their rank.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Sophie Walker)