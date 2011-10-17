JOHANNESBURG Oct 17 All of Xstrata's coal operations in South Africa and a number of its alloys units were affected by an industrial action which began late on Sunday, the company said on Monday.

"All Xstrata Coal South Africa's operations are affected and a number of Xstrata Alloys operations have also been impacted. It is too early to assess the production impact of the strike," spokesman Songezo Zibi said in a statement.

The National Union of Mineworkers said its members embarked on the strike in protest over an employee share ownership programme. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)