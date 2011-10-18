JOHANNESBURG Oct 18 Global miner Xstrata said on Tuesday that its South African coal operations were severaly affected by a strike over an employee share ownership programme, but customer deliveries were not affected at this stage.

The company also said that its Lydenburg ferrochrome plant and the Eland platinum mine were operating at reduced rates, while its Lion ferrochrome operation were producing normally despite some workers participating in the industrial action.

"Customer deliveries are not affected by the strike at this stage," spokesman Songezo Zibi said in a statement.

"Xstrata South Africa's chrome mines, as well as the Mototolo platinum mine, the Boshoek, Rustenburg and Wonderkop ferrochrome smelters are not affected by the strike, and production continues normally." (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Olivia Kumwenda)