JOHANNESBURG Oct 18 Global miner Xstrata said on Tuesday that its South African coal operations were severely affected by a strike over an employee share ownership programme, but customer deliveries were not affected at this stage.

Thousands of workers belonging to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have walked off the job from Sunday, the union said, demanding that they be compensated equally under a proposed share ownership programme, regardless of rank. The company's plan compensates employees based on their level.

The Anglo-Swiss miner said its Lydenburg ferrochrome plant and the Eland platinum mine were operating at reduced rates, while its Lion ferrochrome operation was producing normally despite some workers participating in the industrial action.

"Customer deliveries are not affected by the strike at this stage," spokesman Songezo Zibi said in a statement.

The company said that its chrome mines, as well as the Mototolo platinum mine, the Boshoek, Rustenburg and Wonderkop ferrochrome smelters were not affected by the strike and that production continued normally.

Around 5,180 workers or 43 percent of Xstrata's total workforce in South Africa are members of the NUM.

NUM said the strike would continue until an agreement is reached.

"The company has committed itself to review (the scheme compensation) but has not as yet come forward with a resolution," the union said in a statement.

Companies with operations in South Africa set up employee share programmes to increase worker ownership, particularly black ownership.

South Africa's black economic empowerment drive is aimed at rectifying the ownership and income disparities of white-minority apartheid rule.

Xstrata employs just under 12,100 workers in South Africa, and three-quarters of them belong to unions.

The company's South African operations produced 8.4 million tonnes of thermal coal and 581,000 tonnes of ferrochrome, used to make stainless steel, in the six months to the end of June.

The alloys operations also produce vanadium and platinum group metals. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Olivia Kumwenda)