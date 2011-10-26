JOHANNESBURG Oct 26 Global miner Xstrata said workers who had been striking at its South African coal and alloys operations were expected to return to work from the early shift on Thursday.

Thousands of workers represented by the National Union of Mineworkers have been on strike for over a week, demanding equal compensation under a proposed employee share ownership programme, regardless of rank. Xstrata's plan was to compensate employees based on their level.

The union and Xstrata had agreed earlier this week to resolve the dispute within 7 days, with their talks to be facilitiated by the department of mineral resources.

"Some workers are returning to work tonight, but most of them will return to work from the early shift tomorrow," spokesman Songezo Zibi told Reuters.

He said deliveries to customers were not affected by the strike as they were covered by adequate stocks. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)