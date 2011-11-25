* Strike began in late October
* Company has said impact limited
(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 25 The National Union of
Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said on Friday it was
calling off a strike at ferrochrome operations run by
diversified miner Xstrata after a one-year wage
agreement was reached.
"The workers should go back on Monday," NUMSA General
Secretary Irvin Jim told Reuters.
The strike began in late October and Xstrata said last week
that its impact on production had been limited and customer
deliveries had not been affected.
NUMSA said in a statement that the agreed wage increases
ranged from 7.5 to 10 percent. Inflation in October was 6
percent.
NUMSA said around 4,000 workers were involved. The strike
was centered around Xstrata Alloys Western Limb smelting
operations.
