JOHANNESBURG Nov 25 The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said on Friday it was calling off a strike at ferrochrome operations run by diversified miner Xstrata after a one-year wage agreement was reached.

"The workers should go back on Monday," NUMSA General Secretary Irvin Jim told Reuters.

The strike began in late October and Xstrata said last week that its impact on production had been limited and customer deliveries had not been affected.

NUMSA said in a statement that the agreed wage increases ranged from 7.5 to 10 percent. Inflation in October was 6 percent.

NUMSA said around 4,000 workers were involved. The strike was centered around Xstrata Alloys Western Limb smelting operations. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Marius Bosch)