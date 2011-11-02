JOHANNESBURG Nov 2 Global miner Xstrata said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers over an employee share ownership scheme, ending a dispute that had disrupted its coal and alloys operations.

Xstrata said it agreed to compensate workers equally under the scheme, despite their rank, after the government said the programme would allow Xstrata to meet its 26 percent black ownership target as required by law. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)