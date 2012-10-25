LONDON Oct 25 Shareholders in miner Xstrata
will vote on a $33 billon proposed takeover by trader
Glencore on November 20, Glencore said in a statement
on Thursday.
The vote will take place ten months after Glencore first
approached Xstrata. The deal is back on after the commodities
trader in September bowed to investor pressure and raised its
bid to 3.05 new shares for every Xstrata share from an earlier
ratio of 2.8.
Under a complex structure of votes, Xstrata investors will
be able to express their views on a controversial retention plan
without endangering the merger.
Glencore will also hold a shareholder meeting in connection
with the merger on the same day.