SYDNEY, Sept 30 Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata Plc is believed to be considering a major coal acquisition in Australia, The Australian Financial Review reported on Friday.

The paper, in its Street Talk column, did not cite sources but said Xstrata is "locked and loaded" and edging towards a major purchase in Australia.

The paper noted speculation that acquisitions Xstrata could be interested in included the Curragh coal mine in Queensland, owned by conglomerate Wesfarmers , and thermal coal producer New Hope Corp . (Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)