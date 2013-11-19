Nov 19 Xueda Education Group :
* Reports third quarter 2013 financial results
* Q3 revenue rose 14.2 percent to $79.4 million
* Sees Q4 2013 revenue $69.1 million to $74.1 million
* Sees Q4 2013 revenue up 15.8 to 24.2 percent
* -Q3 non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to xueda
education group per ads
was $0.04, compared to loss of $0.05
* Q3 net income attributable to Xueda Education Group per
American depositary
share was $0.02, compared to loss of $0.05
* Q4 non-GAAP net loss attributable to Xueda Education Group
per ADS to be in
the estimated range of $0.07 to $0.05
