Oct 13 Xunlei Ltd, a Chinese Internet company
partly owned by Google , filed with regulators on
Thursday to withdraw its plans to go public, as a raging
European debt crisis and weak U.S. economy chills the equity
markets.
In June, Xunlei had filed for an initial public offering of
up to $200 million and had seen pricing its American Depositary
Shares at $14-$16 each.
Attempts to attract investors have been complicated by the
company's disclosure of a "material weakness" and a "significant
deficiency" in its financial reporting controls, and its use of
a corporate structure called a "variable interest entity" (VIE).
VIEs operate in a legal grey area where foreign investors
own part of the revenue stream and not equity stakes in Chinese
companies listed in the United States.
Chinese Internet companies are likely to have a tougher time
listing as Beijing is clamping down on the use of VIEs.
Chinese stocks listed in the United States have plunged amid
growing concerns on alleged accounting fraud and whether the
companies' claims about their businesses stand up to scrutiny.
The company, which makes software to increase download
speeds, had expected to list its shares on Nasdaq under the
symbol "XNET." Xunlei planned to use proceeds from the offering
to invest in technology, infrastructure and product development
and to acquire digital media content, according to its IPO
prospectus.
Sean Shenglong Zou, Xunlei's co-founder, is the company's
biggest shareholder with a 27.5 percent stake, while Google owns
a 2.8 percent stake.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Roshni Menon)