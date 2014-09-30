BRIEF-Moody's says proposed AHCA would be credit negative for U.S. states sector
* Moody's - proposed American Health Care Act would be credit negative for U.S. states sector
Sept 30 Xvivo Perfusion AB
* Says Medcor LLP has purchased an XVIVO Perfusion System
* Says this is the first XPS sold in Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Moody's - proposed American Health Care Act would be credit negative for U.S. states sector
March 17 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
March 17 The U.S. Justice Department disclosed it is investigating four health insurers after a lawsuit accused them of defrauding Medicare by claiming patients were treated for conditions they either did not have or received no treatment for.