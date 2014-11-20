BRIEF-Boehringer Ingelheim says first patient enrolled in PF-ILD trial
* Says first patient has been enrolled in PF-ILD (Progressive Fibrosing Interstital Lung Disease) trial
Nov 20 Xvivo Perfusion Ab
* Says Vinnova AB has decided to finance one of Xvivo Perfusion's projects within In Vivo Lung Perfusion (IVLP) through research and innovation program Research & Grow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says first patient has been enrolled in PF-ILD (Progressive Fibrosing Interstital Lung Disease) trial
* VolitionRX Ltd announces the formation of Volition America Inc
* Akorn Inc - CEO Raj Rai's total compensation for 2016 was $7.2 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2mkcqHb) Further company coverage: