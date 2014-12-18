Dec 18 Xvivo Perfusion AB :

* Arbitration Board has announced its decision regarding which agreement rights XVIVO has in relation to three patents Stig Steen/Igelösa transferred to Vivoline

* Says Arbitration Board does not consider XVIVO has right to low potassium dextran (LPD) solutions containing calcium, pursuant to improvement clause in current agreement that company has with Igelösa

* Additional costs for Igelösa's legal costs and costs of arbitration process, totaling about 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($273,815) will be charged to Q4 2014

* The company's product, Steen Solution, is not part of dispute ($1 = 7.6694 Swedish crowns)