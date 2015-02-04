BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Xvivo Perfusion AB :
* Says first XPS in Europe is going to be delivered to Germany and first XPS is delivered to Texas in USA
* Says installation and training will take place during month of February in both these clinics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.