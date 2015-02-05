BRIEF-Hainan Poly Pharm's shares to debut trading on March 28
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2nVaoNo (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 5 Xvivo Perfusion AB :
* Q4 revenue 25.5 million Swedish crowns versus 20.0 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 3.1 million crowns versus 3.0 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2nVaoNo (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Value Invest Korea has acquired 1.4 million shares of the co, and is holding 14.5 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake